Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Evergreen actresses Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar & Urvashi on board

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is one of the much-anticipated films that is grabbing all the attention since its inception. The title of the film itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie. The makers of Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer have now made an exciting announcement of evergreen actresses Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi being part of the project.

It will be an eye-feast to see the three beauties sharing the screen space and fans can't wait to know what's in store next. Tirumala Kishore is helming the project, while Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing it under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The film's shooting is progressing in Hyderabad and Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi have also joined the team.

Meanwhile, makers welcome these 3 stunners on board:

Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is rendering soundtracks, while popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan among others.

