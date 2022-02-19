Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu to release on March 4; Averts clash with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak

Versatile star Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is getting ready for its release. The makers have announced to release the movie on March 4th. Interim, the film has completed its censor scrutiny as well. It was awarded with clean U certificate.

The decision to delay the release has come after Pawan Kalyan announced his arrival on February 25 with the much awaited commercial entertainer, Bheemla Nayak. The idea was to avert a box-office clash with Power Star, since it is expected to set the box-office on fire across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also features Rana Daggubati in a parallel lead.

Rashmika Mandanna has played Sharwanand’s love interest in the film directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has provided soundtracks and all the three songs released so far have become sensational hits.

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi will be seen in important roles in the film. The entire ensemble of the film consists of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others in key roles. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for more updates.

