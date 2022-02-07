Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand & Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser to release on February 10

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand are teaming up for a feel-good movie titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The makers took to social media and announced that the teaser of the film will be out on 10 February, an exact time will be unveiled soon. The lead actors can be seen in a traditional with bright smiles in the new poster and promise fresh chemistry.

As the film is gearing up for release this month, the makers shared the details of the teaser and fans can't contain their excitement as the title song and poster raised a great level of curiosity.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. As the title is mentioned, the film focuses on the importance of women and stars a bunch of talented female cast along with Rashmika. Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi have played very important roles in the film. Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, and Pradeep Rawath are among the other cast of the film.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 24, 2022.

