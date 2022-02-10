Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Teaser: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is perfect mix of comedy and emotions

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna 's family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu under the direction of Tirumala Kishore has been creating the right buzz since its inception. Now, it’s time for the teaser of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, which looks peppy and a perfect mix of comedy and emotion.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is a quirky and fresh take on youth and marriages. The teaser opens with Sharwanand explaining the biggest problem of his life due to women dominating the family. While searching for a perfect girl, he ends up meeting Rashmika Mandanna. She thinks he is a husband material due to all the good qualities in him. However, the twist in the tale is when she says the marriage is highly impossible. An interesting twist, isn't it? The trailer is laced with all other commercial elements. Let's wait and watch what's in store for the audience.

Check out the teaser below:

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi will be seen playing important roles in the film.

Sujith Sarang’s camera work in the teaser looks vibrant, wherein Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad's pleasant BGM ties up perfect emotions with the story.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is getting ready for its theatrical release as a Maha Shivratri special on February 25th.