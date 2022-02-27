Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu trailer: Sharwanand, Rashmika starrer looks super fun; Adds twist in the tale

The trailer of Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu promises out and out a family entertainer. The film is getting ready for its release on March 4th and ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the trailer that looks every bit fun and entertaining.

Sharwanand steals the show with his perfect comic timing while Rashmika is equally impressive as his ladylove. The trailer begins with the introduction of Sharwanand in the groom's getup as the background voice says he is positive with sentiment for girls. He stumbles upon Rashmika Mandanna who finds fault with his character.

On one fine day, when he comes up with a marriage proposal, she rejects it. Here comes the twist in the tale. Rashmika’s mother played by Khushbu Sundar puts in a proposal that her daughter will work outside and Sharwanad, as her husband as to take care of all the household works. The last portions see Sharwanand saluting all the women one by one, which gives out a lot about the film.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

Tirumala Kishore wins brownie points with the writing. Sujith Saranghas captured the visuals appealingly and Devi Sri Prasad's pleasant BGM steals the show yet again. The trailer cut by Sreekar Prasad looks impressive,

