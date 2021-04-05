Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu FL: Rashmika Mandanna looks pretty in a yellow saree and flashes her delightful smile

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers have released the first look poster of the actress and she looks mesmerising.

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in director Tirumala Kishore’s new project title, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers have released the first look poster of the leading lady and she looks mesmerising. The first look poster from the film sees, Rashmika sitting in a garden with a basket of flowers. Draped in a yellow saree, the starlet looks pretty as she flashes a delightful smile. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is in the initial stages of production. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film under SLV Cinemas banner.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project titled, Goodbye. The film is being directed by Vikash Bahl and it stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Ahead of her birthday, we had a quick tête-à-tête with Rashmika Mandanna who is super excited about being a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. The actress shared her experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan and called him as a family member, who always she wants to listen and look up to.

Meanwhile, check out her first look from Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, co-starring Sharwanand:

Meanwhile, the Dear Comrade actress' Tamil debut film Sulthan, co-starring Karthi recently hit the screens. The stunner has a lot of films in the kitty, from Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Mission Majnu co-starring .

