Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu gets a release date: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in the new poster
Rashmika Mandanna starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu finally gets a release date. The film will be available to the audiences on 25 February. The makers have also released the latest poster for the film.
