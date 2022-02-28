Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu pre-release event: Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi dazzle in sarees

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand attended the pre-release event for their romantic comedy ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ in Hyderabad yesterday. Sai Pallavi also attended the bash as a special guest. The Shyam Singha Roy actress looked appealing in a traditional golden saree. Her no-makeup look was enhanced by trademark jhumkas and open tresses.

Leading lady Rashmika Mandanna dazzled at the pre-release celebration in a white net saree and spaghetti blouse. Both the ladies were a sight-to-behold in their hallmark style. Also, yesterday the trailer of ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ was released by the makers. From the looks of it, the Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer looks like a promising family entertainer.

Check out the pictures below:

The video opens with Sharwanand as a groom with the background voices revealing that he is positive with sentiment for girls. Later, he comes across Rashmika Mandanna’s character, who does not find him too appealing. Despite not starting off too well, Sharwanand proposes for marriage. Here is where it gets interesting, Rashmika Mandanna’s mother played by Khushbu Sundar puts a condition that her daughter will go out and work, while her husband will take care of all the household chores. The clip comes to an end with Sharwanand saluting all the women one by one.

The film has been helmed by Tirumala Kishore and backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ will hit the theatres on 4 March. The background music scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

