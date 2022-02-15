Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna & Sharwanand gear up for grand release as they wrap up shoot

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand's upcoming film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu have wrapped up the shoot on February 14. The team has completed all the shooting process and is gearing up for the grand release in the next two weeks, February 25. The posters, teaser and songs have received positive responses and set major expectations so fans can't wait to watch the family entertainer in the theatres.

The makers announced the wrap-up of the film with a new poster, where Sharwanand can be seen bowing down to all ladies including Rashmika. The film is also said to enjoy strong female characters which will be essayed by Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi, along with others.

Yesterday, on Valentine's Day, the second single from the film titled Oh My Aadhya was released and it showed lead actors flaunting their foot-tapping moves and electrifying chemistry.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, and Pradeep Rawath are among the other cast of the film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

On the other end, Rashmika is also waiting for the release of her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 13 May. Sharwanand is also busy with another heart-touching film Oke Oka Jeevitham, co-starring Amala Akkineni and Ritu Varma.

