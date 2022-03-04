Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Twitter Review: Fans call Sharwanand & Rashmika starrer perfect family entertainer

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand's family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu released in theatres today and is receiving a good response. Audiences gathered in theatres to watch the movie and have also took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the film.

Audiences are hailing the film for carrying the right emotions throughout with women playing major importance. Sharwanand and Rashmika's chemistry has also impressed the netizens, even though it is the first time they paired up together. The supporting actors have done their job perfectly well with comedy. Overall, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu has managed to impress the audience.

Not just in India, the film is said to be the biggest release of Sharwanand’s career in the US. Directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, Devi Sri Prasad has provided soundtracks and all the songs have become sensational hits.

The entire ensemble of the film consists of Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others in key roles.

