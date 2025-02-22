Aadhi Bhagavan OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Ravi Mohan starrer Tamil actioner online

The 2013-released Tamil action movie Aadhi Bhagavan received a mixed response from audiences upon its initial theatrical release. The action sequences and individual performances by the actors also landed special applause. Now the movie is available to be streamed online via the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Aadhi Bhagavan

Aadhi Bhagavan can now be streamed online on OTT. The Tamil action movie is available to be watched on SUN NXT after 12 years of its theatrical release.

The streaming portal announced the same via its official handle on Twitter. Sharing a glimpse from the movie, they wrote, “12 years of Adhi Bhagavan—a journey of power, crime, and chaos! Watch Adhi Bhagavan now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Aadhi Bhagavan

Aadhi Bhagavan follows the life of a Thailand-based gangster, Aadhi, who lives separately from his family owing to his criminal activities and highly risky background of work.

However, life changes for him completely when for the first time, he ends up rescuing an innocent young waitress, Karishma, from goons and kidnappers and, on the contrary, pays them to free her. Aadhi then allows her to stay with her for the night.

This follows a series of events where Aadhi and Karishma grow closer to one another, with the latter often treating the former when he gets injured during a sudden attack amid a drug deal.

Things take a completely different turn when he is unexpectedly drawn towards a violent conspiracy plan hatched by his lookalike and arch nemesis Bhagavan in Mumbai.

Cast and crew of Aadhi Bhagavan

Ravi Mohan essays double roles as Aadhi and Bhagavan in the movie, while Neetu Chandra is the leading lady, Karishma. Other stars in the action flick include Sudha Chandran, Saiju Kurup, Babu Antony, Mohan Raj, P Ravi Shankar and others.

Aadhi Bhagavan was written and directed by Ameer and is bankrolled under Anbu Pictures. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the movie.