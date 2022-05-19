Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani Wedding: Newlyweds twin in gold attires as they get hitched; PICS

After a fun Haldi ceremony, actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have finally tied the knot in a traditional affair. The pictures of their wedding and reception have surfaced on social media. While Nikki Galrani wore a golden silk saree, accessorised with heavy yet intricate jewellery for the special day,

Aadhi Pinisetty chose a matching kurta and mundu. The newlyweds complimented each other beautifully.The wedding nuptials were followed by a reception, for which the couple went for ballroom wear. While the groom donned a white pantsuit, the bride looked stunning in a light-green gown.

Check out the pictures below:

Yesterday, we brought to you a video from their Haldi function which was attended by Natural Star Nani and Sundeep Kishan. In the clip, the families of Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani were seen grooving at the Aaluma Doluma song from Ajith-led Vedalam.

For the unversed, they both had been in a relationship for several years, although they remained tight-lipped about it. Speculations of them dating started doing rounds after the couple was clicked together many times. Additionally, Nikki Galrani also attended the birthday celebration of his father, filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty.

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have also worked together in several films including Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, and Maragadha Naanayam. Now, Aadhi Pinisetty will appear on the silver screens next as the antagonist in Ram Pothineni fronted cop drama, The Warrior. The action flick stars Kirthi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Ram Pothineni and will be out in the cinema halls on 14 July.

Also Read: Aadhi Pinisetty & Nikki Galrani's Haldi ceremony: Nani, Sandeep Kishan groove on Ajith's Vedalam; VIDEO