Aadhi Pinisetty & girlfriend Nikki Galrani get engaged in an intimate ceremony?

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who have reportedly been in a relationship for a very long time, got engaged. Reportedly, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was held in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. Wedding is soon on cards too.

Reports also claim that Aadhi and Nikki have decided to take their relationship to next level. As both their families agreed, the duo will reportedly tie the knot very soon too. However, neither Aadhi, Nikki nor their families have responded to the rumours yet. It is to be awaited and watch if these are just mere rumours or are true.

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have worked together in a couple of films such as Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (Tamil), Maragadha Naanayam and started liking each other ever since then. However, the couple neither denied nor confirmed their relationship ever. In fact, Nikki often hangouts with Aadhi's family. She was also spotted with Aadhi's family at the intimate birthday celebration of his father, filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadhi Pinisetty is known to ace any role, be it antagonist or protagonist. He just scored a massive hit with his recently released film CLAP on the OTT platform. The actor will be seen next in Ram Pothineni's The Warrior, where he will be seen as an antagonist.

