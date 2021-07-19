Aadhi Pinisetty to lock horns with Ram Pothineni in RAPO19; Details Inside

The two extremely talented actors are excited to share the screen. Ram took to Twitter and welcomed Aadhi as a part of the film.

Ram Pothineni will be seen next in an action entertainer, tentatively referred as RAPO19. This much-awaited project will be helmed by filmmaker N Lingusamy. The shooting of the film went in floors recently on July 12 and fans cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. Amidst the high expectations, the makers have roped in actor Aadhi Pinisetty opposite Ram in RAPO19. Yes, Aadhi will be seen locking horns with Ram in the film. We’ve already seen Aadhi’s phenomenal performance as a super stylish villain in Sarrainodu & extraordinary roles in Rangasthalam, Ninnu Kori & U Turn.

Now, he will be seen again in never before avatar. As the confrontational scenes between Ram and Aadhi are said to be the major highlights of the Oora Mass entertainer, the two extremely talented actors are excited to share the screen. Ram took to Twitter and welcomed Aadhi as a part of the film. He tweeted, "Delighted to welcome the super talented @AadhiOfficial onboard #RAPO19!"

Aadhi has never shied away from grabbing such challenging roles be it as a protagonist, antagonist or even a supporting one. RAPO19 features Uppena beauty Krithi Shetty in the female lead role.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. More details will be out soon.

