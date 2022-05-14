Aadhi Pinisetty & Nikki Galrani kickstart wedding celebrations with a press meet, to tie the knot on 18

Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani, who got engaged in March, have announced the details of their wedding with an official press meet in Chennai. The couple organised a press conference and interacted with the media about their wedding and other details. Aadhi and Nikki will tie the knot on May 18 in Chennai. Although they have mentioned to the press that the wedding will be a close-knit ceremony, details of the venue and guests have not been out.

The wedding shall take place in Chennai in presence of family members, friends and a few from the film fraternity. However, since morning Aadhi and Ajith Kumar's pic from the sets of Ak61 has been going viral and rumours were that he invited the superstar for the wedding. Now, during the media interaction, the actor has confirmed and said he did invite Ajith Kumar for his wedding with Nikki Galrani.

For unversed, Aadhi and Nikki got engaged in an intimate ceremony on March 27. The couple took to social media and shared pics from their engagement ceremony and it was all things cute.

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have been in a relationship since a very long time. The duo started liking each other after working together in movies like Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, Maragadha Naanayam.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Galrani opens up on wedding with Aadhi Pinisetty, being called directors' lucky charm & more