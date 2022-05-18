Aadhi Pinisetty & Nikki Galrani's Haldi ceremony: Nani, Sandeep Kishan groove on Ajith's Vedalam; VIDEO

Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and a few close friends. The lovebirds were in a serious relationship for several years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Their wedding celebrations have commenced with the Haldi function. Apart from their close friends, Natural star Nani and Sundeep Kishan also attended the function. The Aaluma Doluma song from Ajith starrer Vedalam played at the celebration and a video has surfaced on social media in which the family of Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani can be seen dancing to the upbeat number. The couple will tie the knot on 18 May in Chennai.

Check out the video below:

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have shared screen space in a couple of movies like Malupu, Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, and Maragadha Naanayam. The rumors of these two being in a relationship started doing rounds after the couple was spotted together a number of times. Also, Nikki Galrani was seen with Aadhi Pinisetty's family at the birthday celebration of his father, filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty.

On the work front, Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming action drama, The Warriorr with Ram Pothineni in the lead. The venture stars Kirthi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Ram Pothineni. The film will be out in theatres on 14 July.

