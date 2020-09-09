Aadi Sasikumar, Kaushal Manda spotted on Black sets as the makers restart shooting; See PHOTOS

As the makers of the film, Black resumed with the shooting process, both the actors who will be seen in crucial roles in the film, were spotted on the sets of the film.

As shootings of films are being started again, several actors are being spotted on the sets of films and when they are stepping out for various reasons. Today, Tollywood actor Aadi Sasikumar and Telugu Bigg Boss fame Kaushal Manda were spotted on the sets of their upcoming film Black as they restarted the film’s shooting process after the lockdown for COVID 19. In the photos, Aadi was seen as a cop, while Kaushal was seen in a blue tee and a pair of denim pants.

Bankrolled by Mahankali Diwakar under his home banner Mahankali Movies, the action drama also starrs actress Dharshana Banik of Aatagadu fame, and she will be seen paired opposite Aadi. Big Boss fame Kaushal Manda, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Shyam Krishna, Surya, Chakrapani, Vishweshwar Rao, Priyadarshi, Thagubothu Ramesh and Srinivas Chakravarty will be seen playing other key roles in the film. Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, the makers had completed 70% of the film’s shooting.

Talking about the film, the director had said in an earlier interview with The Times Of India, “We have locked 'Black' as the title of our movie and it has Aadi Saikumar in the lead role. We also have released the title, working stills and the making video. The film is riding high on buzz, and the making video will help the cause. Aadi Saikumar is eager to score a big hit with this film which has a unique plotline. It will stand as a milestone in Aadi's career.”

