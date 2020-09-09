  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aadi Sasikumar, Kaushal Manda spotted on Black sets as the makers restart shooting; See PHOTOS

As the makers of the film, Black resumed with the shooting process, both the actors who will be seen in crucial roles in the film, were spotted on the sets of the film.
14280 reads Mumbai
Aadi Sasikumar, Kaushal Manda spotted on Black sets as the makers restart shooting; See PHOTOSAadi Sasikumar, Kaushal Manda spotted on Black sets as the makers restart shooting; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As shootings of films are being started again, several actors are being spotted on the sets of films and when they are stepping out for various reasons. Today, Tollywood actor Aadi Sasikumar and Telugu Bigg Boss fame Kaushal Manda were spotted on the sets of their upcoming film Black as they restarted the film’s shooting process after the lockdown for COVID 19. In the photos, Aadi was seen as a cop, while Kaushal was seen in a blue tee and a pair of denim pants.

Bankrolled by Mahankali Diwakar under his home banner Mahankali Movies, the action drama also starrs actress Dharshana Banik of Aatagadu fame, and she will be seen paired opposite Aadi. Big Boss fame Kaushal Manda, Aamani, Vennela Kishore, Shyam Krishna, Surya, Chakrapani, Vishweshwar Rao, Priyadarshi, Thagubothu Ramesh and Srinivas Chakravarty will be seen playing other key roles in the film. Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, the makers had completed 70% of the film’s shooting.

Also Read: Yash breaks silence on the Sandalwood drug racket; Says 'Drugs menace is not limited to Kannada film industry'

See the photos here:

Talking about the film, the director had said in an earlier interview with The Times Of India, “We have locked 'Black' as the title of our movie and it has Aadi Saikumar in the lead role. We also have released the title, working stills and the making video. The film is riding high on buzz, and the making video will help the cause. Aadi Saikumar is eager to score a big hit with this film which has a unique plotline. It will stand as a milestone in Aadi's career.”

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement