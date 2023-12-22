Aadikeshava OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Panja Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela starrer action flick

Aadikeshava, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela, written and directed by Srikanth N Reddy in his directorial debut, has finally arrived on a streaming platform. The film, released on November 24th, met with negative critical reviews and ultimately bombed at the box office.

The film, which features an action-drama story, is now available for streaming on Netflix from today, i.e., December 22nd onwards. Along with the primary language, Telugu, the film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Aadikeshava streaming on OTT

Aadikeshava features the story of Balu, who lives with his adoptive parents and works for a cosmetics company. The film develops into an action-dramatic setting when Balu learns that he is actually Rudra Kaleshwar Reddy, the son of Maha Kaleshwar Reddy, who is an MLA in the Rayalaseema of Andhra Pradesh, after the latter's death.

The film later delves into Balu going to Rayalaseema to save his biological sister Vajra and an ancestral temple of theirs from a mining mafia boss called Chenga Reddy, played by Joju George in his Telugu debut.

More about Aadikeshava

Aadikeshava, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela, was written and directed by Srikanth N Reddy in his directorial debut. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors, including Joju George, Aparna Das, Jayaprakash, Radhika Sarathkumar, Suman, and many others in crucial roles.

Advertisement

The film, an action-drama, was generally welcomed by negative comments from the critics and even failed to impress the audience with its approach. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography and editing fulfilled by Dudley and Navin Nooli, respectively. The film's satellite rights are bought by Star Maa and is likely to be telecast soon.

Work front of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela

Moreover, Aadikeshava marked the 4th film of Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who debuted back in 2021 as a lead actor in Uppena. The film also makes it his 3rd consecutive box-office failure after his previous films like Konda Polam and Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Sreeleela is set to make her next appearance as the lead actress in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial film Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu in the leading role, and also in Pawan Kalyan starrer film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram Oh My Baby Song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer second single is a soulful romantic ballad