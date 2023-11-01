Aadikeshava: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela starrer POSTPONED; new release date out

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s much-anticipated action movie Aadikeshava was originally scheduled for release on August 18, but its release date was then moved to November 10. Now, the makers have announced that the film will be out on November 23rd.

Yes, the film will now be gracing the theaters on November 23. Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela play the main parts in this first film, which is directed by Srikanth N Reddy. Joju George and Aparna Das play minor roles.

More about Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela’s Aadikeshava

One of the most interesting aspects of Aadikeshava is the presence of famed Malayalam actor Joju George, who will make his Telugu cinema debut with this project. Joju George, known for his great acting abilities and spectacular performances, is expected to provide a fresh perspective to the story. While there is no information regarding his character in the film.

Aside from Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela, Aadikeshava boasts a superb ensemble cast that includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Das. G.V. Prakash Kumar, noted for creating soul-stirring melodies and foot-tapping rhythms, worked on the film's music.

The cinematographer, Dudley, is anticipated to provide visual flair and properly capture the essence of the action moments. Navin Nooli, a National Award-winning editor, is in charge of editing.

On the professional front, Sreeleela and Panja Vaisshnav Tej

Sreeleela, who recently starred in Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavanth Kesari, starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal. Sreeleela is now preparing for her next Telugu film, Guntur Kaaram, in which she will co-star with Mahesh Babu. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is set to open in theatres on January 12, providing an exciting start to the new year.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Aadikeshava, on the other hand, is now planned to debut on November 23, 2023, as an action-packed cinematic experience for Telugu moviegoers.

