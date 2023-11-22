Aadikeshava: Runtime, censor certification, release date; All you need to know about Panja Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela starrer

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming film, Aadikeshava, which is helmed by Srikanth N Reddy has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which also features Sreeleela in the lead role, is finally gearing up for its release.

The makers of the film had recently released its trailer, which garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In the latest update, the runtime, censor certification, and other details of the film have been revealed.

Aadikeshava to hit the theaters on November 24th

It was announced earlier this year that the film would be released on August 10th. However, the date was postponed due to unspecified reasons, and it was announced that it would be released on November 10th. But it was postponed yet again and is finally set to be released on November 24th.

The film has been viewed by the CBFC, who have certified the film with a U/A rating. Additionally, it is also understood that after the changes made by the CBFC, the film would stand at 2 hours and 9 minutes or 129 minutes.

Check out the post below:

More about Aadikeshava

It is understood that Panja Vaisshnav Tej will be playing the role of a happy-go-lucky character named Balu, who tries to woo Chitra, the character played by Sreeleela. Their life takes a turn when they come across Joju George’s character, who is the antagonist in the film.

Aadikeshava marks the Telugu debut of the prominent Malayalam actor Joju George. The film also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, who will be playing the role of Vaisshnav Tej’s mother. Additionally, the film has Keshav Deepak, Aparna Das, and more in prominent roles, as well.

Aadikeshava has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Dudley cranks the camera for the film, while Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing department.

On the work front

Panja Vaishnav Tej was last seen in the 2022 film Ranga Vaibhavanga, which was helmed by Gireeshaaya. The film featured Naga Babu, Ketika Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and more in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews from the audience who praised the performances of the lead actors.

As for Sreeleela, she was last seen alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film Bhagavanth Kesari, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The actress will next be seen alongside Mahesh Babu, in his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is all set to release on January 12th, 2024.

