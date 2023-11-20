Aadikeshava Trailer Breakdown: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela starrer promises romantic action entertainer

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming film, Aadikeshava, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, helmed by Srikanth N Reddy, is finally set to hit the silver screens on November 24th after its release date was postponed twice.

As the release date grows closer, the hype surrounding the film also increases. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released its trailer, which shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej to be a happy-go-lucky character named Balu, who tries to woo Chitra, the character played by Sreeleela. Their life takes a turn when he encounters Joju George’s character, who plays the antagonist in the film.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer also shows that Raadhika Sarathkumar plays the role of the Uppena actor’s mother. Jojo George will be portraying a ruthless criminal who doesn’t shy away from murdering others. Additionally, from the trailer, it was evident that the film would have several humorous sequences.

More about Aadikeshava

Aadikeshava marks the Telugu debut of prominent Malayalam actor Joju George, who has featured in films like Joseph, Porinju Mariam Jose, etc. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Raadhika Sarathkumar, Aparna Das, Keshav Deepak, and many more.

The film was initially supposed to hit the big screen on August 10th but was postponed for unspecified reasons. Later, it was announced that the film would be released on November 10th, but it was postponed yet again and is finally set to release on November 24th.

The film has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The camera for the film has been cranked by Dudley, while Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing department.

On the work front

Panja Vaisshnav Tej was last seen in the 2022 film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, which was helmed by Gireeshaaya, and featured Ketika Sharma, Naveen Chandra, Naresh, Naga Babu, and more in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, who praised the performances of the lead actors.

As for Sreeleela, she was last seen alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in his latest film, Bhagavanth Kesari, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, and more in prominent roles. The actress will next be seen in the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 12th, next year.

ALSO READ: Aadikeshava: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela starrer POSTPONED; new release date out