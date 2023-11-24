Aadikeshava Twitter Review: Is Panja Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela starrer action-drama worth your time? Find out

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela star in debutant Srikanth N Reddy’s masala entertainer movie called Aadikeshava. The film is said to follow the story of a happy-go-lucky guy called Balu, played by Vaisshnav Tej who is forced by his parents to take up a job at a cosmetics company owned by Sreeleela.

Their romance starts to flourish but soon things take a wrong turn when Balu is revealed to not be the actual son of his parents and has a darker origin story, which leads him to Seema played by Joju George in his Telugu debut.

Netizens take a mixed stand on Vaisshnav Tej’s latest flick

Panja Vaisshnav Tej has been acting in Telugu cinema since he was a child. The actor who debuted with his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s film Johnny in 2003, playing the younger version of him. He later played child roles in Uncle Chiranjeevi’s films like Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. and Andarivaadu until his debut film Uppena in 2021.

The actor has consistently made versatile script selections since his debut in leading roles, as evidenced by his previous films. Aadikeshava, a masala entertainer, stands out among them.

Though the actor is adored for his versatile nature in choosing scripts, he has found himself in the crosshairs of mixed responses today. The film has left some netizens fully satisfied, especially highlighting how some bangers from previous hit Telugu films are being used as background scores for Sreeleela’s entry scenes in the film.

While some others suggest that even though they enjoyed the concept of the film, the characterization and the climax of the movie have let them down. Some critics deemed the film outdated and mediocre, citing cringey moments and lackluster action sequences.

The film which was released today, November 24th has actors like Sriram Reddy Polasane, Aparna Das, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and many more in prominent roles. The film is also musically composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Moreover, even though Panja Vaisshnav Tej is yet to announce his next film, Sreeleela is expected to play the leading roles in various films like Guntur Kaaram, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Extra-Ordinary Man.

