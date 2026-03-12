Aadu 3 One Last Ride - Part 1: Amid postponement buzz, Jayasurya’s blockbuster franchise reaffirms March 19 release

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, is the third installment of the blockbuster franchise directed by Anjaam Pathiraa fame Midhun Manuel Thomas. As speculations suggested that the film might skip its March 19, 2026 release, the makers have now cleared the air and set the record straight.

Makers of Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 confirms March 19 release

Taking to their official social media handle, actor-producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House reaffirmed that the movie will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “ Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 has been crafted with immense love, laughter, and a deep sense of gratitude for the audience who embraced the Aadu franchise and transformed it into the cult classic it is today. Over the past few days, we have been closely monitoring global developments. We know many of you have reached out with concerns regarding a potential postponement of our release.”

“After careful consideration of various factors, including the vital need for our industry to thrive during these challenging times, we are glad to confirm that Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026,” they added.

The makers further stated that the journey of bringing the film to life had not been without challenges. However, they said the passion of their team and the constant support of the audience kept them moving forward. They added that in times like these, they believed storytelling had the power to bring people together.

They also noted that the Aadu franchise had always celebrated friendship, joy, chaos, and the healing power of laughter. Emphasizing that they stood for peace, love, and happiness, the team expressed hope that stories would continue to unite people.

More about Aadu 3: One Last Ride

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is the upcoming installment of the Aadu franchise led by Jayasurya . Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the latest film will feature a major revamp in genre, exploring elements of fantasy and history in addition to comedy.

The upcoming film once again follows the chaotic tale of Shaji Paapan and his gang of tug-of-war players as they encounter a challenge unlike any other. Apart from Jayasurya, the movie features an ensemble cast including Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan , Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, and others reprising their previous roles.

Recently, the director also revealed that the film will feature a dance appearance by actress Vedhika.

