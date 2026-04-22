Aadu 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Jayasurya’s multistarrer fantasy comedy film online

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is the third installment in the franchise and the first part of a two-part endgame tale.

If you missed watching the film in theatres, here are the OTT release details.

Cast and crew of Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 stars Jayasurya in the lead role, with actors like Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, and Sudhi Koppa reprising their roles from previous installments.

In addition to the returning cast, the film also features Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev in new roles. Moreover, Vineeth Mohan and director Midhun Manuel Thomas appear in cameo roles, while Vedhika features in a special dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun, the film is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company. Shaan Rahman returns to compose the songs, while Dawn Vincent handles the background score, including remixes of the original tracks by Shaan.

The cinematography is handled by Akhil George, with editing by Lijo Paul.

When and where to watch Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is set to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from May 1, 2026. The official update was shared on the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Kodikeyarana Pooramayi (The Festival Begins). Shaji Pappan & gang are back with double the madness. Aadu 3 premieres May 1 on Malayalam ZEE5. Get ready for a full-on mass action comedy ride!”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1

Unlike the previous installments, Aadu 3 introduces a shift in genre with the inclusion of fantasy elements. The story begins in the year 2370, where Earth is ruled by a totalitarian regime known as The Organization, which has exhausted the planet’s natural resources. To sustain its dominance, the Organization searches for a rare celestial substance called Star Dust, believed to have the power to manipulate and rewrite timelines.

A resistance movement led by Baba discovers that time in this universe is not linear - past, present, and future coexist simultaneously, and actions in one timeline can alter the others. Realizing the danger, Baba devises a plan to prevent the Organization from acquiring the Star Dust by interfering with events in the past.

To correct the future, the film travels back in time, focusing on the present-day story of Shaji Pappan and his gang while also exploring their past lives set in the 1790s. How these timelines intersect and influence each other, and what ultimately happens to the characters, is explored in the narrative.

As the first part of a two-film finale, the movie ends on a cliffhanger, setting up the sequel titled Aadu 3: The Ride Ends - Part 2.

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