Aadu 3 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to check out before watching Jayasurya’s fantasy comedy film

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is part of the final installment of the comedy franchise, which originally began in 2015 with Aadu.

As the movie hit the big screens, here’s what netizens had to say about the film.

Aadu 3 Twitter Review

A user commented on social media that since it was a two-part film, it took its time with world-building and time-travel elements, which made some portions feel slightly dragged. However, they added that the movie successfully set the stage for Aadu 3: Part 2.

Another netizen wrote that Aadu 1 was better than Aadu 2, which in turn was better than Aadu 3. They said that the first half felt average and that only some of the comedy worked. They added that by halfway through the second half, the film began to give an Aadu-like vibe, and just when the climax started to pick up and reach a high point, the film ended with the director’s name appearing.

Moreover, a third user commented that Aadu 3 roared back with its signature madness while adding freshness through a new storytelling approach. They said that Jayasurya dominated the screen as Shaji Pappan, Vinayakan added unpredictable intensity, Alleya Bourne brought charm, and Vedhika lit up the dance number. The user added that the film featured a stellar cast along with vibrant visuals.

Here are netizens' reactions:

More about Aadu 3

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

After the events of Aadu 2, Shaji Pappan and the rest of the crew face yet another chaotic event, bigger than anything they have experienced so far. However, in this installment, the film also explores their past lives, focusing on two parallel timelines: modern-day events and a 1700s royal era.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

ALSO READ: Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan tying the knot? Actress’ mother drops a likely hint