Aadujeevitham director Blessy makes shocking revelations after trailer leaks; Says mentally distressing...

Filmmaker Blessy's next Aadujeevitham with Prithviraj Sukumarnan is the most awaited and anticipated film from the South cinema. It is expected to be the next big thing coming from the Malayalam industry. However, the film had to face online leaks as the trailer surfaced on social media recently. Now, the director posted a video and expressed his distress and pain about the leak.

Blessy took to his Facebook and shared a video, where he spoke about the leaked trailer and revealed it's not really a trailer. The director, "The unofficial trailer of Aadujeevitham has been circulating on social media since yesterday evening. The three-minute-long footage first appeared on the website of a California-based magazine. You can’t really call it a trailer. Because the music used in that has been done on the keyboard. We haven’t done the colour correction on them. It was a video clip we used for business purposes including the world release and to send to the agents to screen at a few film festivals. A trailer lasts for one and a half to two minutes. This is almost three minutes long,” filmmaker Blessy said in the video.

The National Award-winning director also mentioned that he is sad that the video got leaked online as the trailer was initially planned to be sent to international shows and festivals. “I feel really sad to see this being circulated. This is not the official trailer. The post-production work is underway. It is mentally distressing to go through such a crisis at this stage. I am posting this video to let people know the truth behind the trailer."

About Aadujeevitham

On Friday, April 7, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped the trailer of Aadujeevitham on his official social media handles, after it got leaked. The actor stated that the trailer was cut exclusively for festival circuits, however, as it got leaked online, they decided to share it anyways.

Aadujeevitham trailer went viral and left everyone raving about it. The three minutes video was a visual treat, with top-notch cinematography, storyline, and performances by Prithviraj Sukumarnan. The actor underwent a drastic makeover for the film, and played the role of migrant Kerala worker, Najeeb stuck in Saudia Arabia. The survival drama Aadujeevitham is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same name.

