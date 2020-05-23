Aadujeevitham director Blessy recalls how the team motivated each other while being stranded in Jordan

Director of Aadujeevitham, Belssy opened up on how the whole team stayed in one camp and they all motivated each other while being stranded in Jordan.

The 58-member team of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, along with the lead actor Prithviraj who were stranded in Jordan finally returned to Kerala in a special flight on Friday morning. The film’s director Blessy has returned to his hometown in Thiruvalla where he has been observing self quarantine. Talking to The Hindu, Blessy said, “All of us including Raju Prithviraj stayed in one camp and motivated each other. We were able to shoot for nearly 25 days was our biggest achievement. Prithviraj had lost nearly 30 kg to play Najeeb and it would have been really tough on him if we had to make him go through that again.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic COVID 19, a lockdown was imposed in Jordan on March 16, and since then the team was stranded there. The team was initially granted permission to continue shooting. However, it was later revoked by the end of March. So they have still not finished the portions to be shot there, said the director. He also added that the team had actors from Oman, UAE and the US. Now all of them have reached their respective countries where they are being quarantined.

Meanwhile, as soon as the team completed the immigration and COVID 19 testing formalities, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen driving his car from Cochin International Airport to a hotel owned by his friend to observe self isolation in a paid quarantine facility. Reportedly, other cast and crew members in the team will also be in self isolation in paid quarantine facilities and government-sponsored ones for a fortnight.

