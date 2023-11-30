Aadujeevitham: Official release date, cast, crew, and storyline of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is a much-anticipated survival drama film that has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is directed by Blessy. The film which is based on a novel of the same name written by Benyamin is finally hitting the big screens on April 10th, 2024.

The film’s teaser was released earlier and now a video has dropped featuring the official release date of the film. The film has been anticipated by many cinephiles, let’s check out the official cast, crew, and storyline of this Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

Aadujeevitham - The Storyline

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life talks about a Malayali immigrant labourer called Najeeb who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. The film was in production hell since 2009, a year after director Blessy had read the novel.

Back in 2009, the director had signed a deal with the original author of the story and developed it into a script which later on casted Prithviraj in the leading role as well. After years of trying to find a producer to fund this project, Haitian actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined along with Blessy as the producers back in 2015.

The filming for the project began in 2018 and went on till 2022, citing some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The crew was stranded for 70 days in Jordan during the shoot and were eventually evacuated via the Indian government's evacuation program, Vande Bharat Mission.

Aadujeevitham - The cast and crew

Aaadujeevitham has been in the making for quite some time yet it does not have dissipated any sort of excitement in coming out. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, who went up to the point of severe health conditions owing to the malnourished and hunger-stricken body he needed to feature for the character of Najeeb.

Other than Prithviraj, the film also features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in key roles. The film has cinematography handled by Sunil KS while Sreekar Prasad has done the editing. The film also has AR Rahman composing for its tracks and background scores, making this his 3rd Malayalam project after Mohanlal starrer Yoddha in 1992 and the 2022 Fahadh Faasil starrer film Malayankunju.

