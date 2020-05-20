Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran along with the film's crew to head back home from Jordon on May 22?

The team of Aadujeevitham along with the lead star Prithviraj Sukumaran were in Jordon's Wadi Rum area where they were shooting for the film.

The cast and crew of the southern film Aadujeevitham were stuck in Jordon after the international travel bans were imposed across the globe. The team of Aadujeevitham along with the lead star Prithviraj Sukumaran was in Jordon's Wadi Rum area where they were shooting for the film. But, later on, due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the team of the Blessy directorial got stuck in Jordon. According to media reports, the team was not allowed to film for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. But, after a few days, the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were allowed to continue with their filming work.

Now, a post shared by the lead actor Aadujeevitham the film has been wrapped up and this brings a lot of cheer for the entire cast and crew. The latest news reports about the film, suggest that the entire team will be returning back to Kerala on May 22. The cast and crew members have received permission to return to the home country via a private flight. The team will first reportedly reach Delhi and then another flight will take the team members of Aadujeevitham to Kerala.

The cast and crew members will remain in quarantine after they return to India as per the safety regulations of the government for people who come from abroad via air travel. The film, Aadujeevitham is reportedly based on a novel by Benyamin. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will be essaying the lead character called Najeeb. The actor was sporting a new and rugged look for his character in Aadujeevitham.

