Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran heads out of the country to undergo final transformation for his role

Prithviraj Sukumaran adds in his post that for the final stage of his transformation for the film Aadujeevitham, he will be heading out of the country.

The actor turned director will be playing the lead in the upcoming film called Aadujeevitham. The south film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran essaying a character named Najeeb. The film is helmed by director Blessy. The actor who marked his directorial debut with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is expected to play a very challenging role in the much-awaited film, Aadujeevitham. The south star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle that the last few months that he was preparing for the film, have been very tough and tasking.

As per the latest news reports, the south actor has reduced weight for his portrayal of the character named Najeeb. Prithviraj Sukumaran adds in his post that for the final stage of his transformation he will be heading out of the country. The Driving Licence actor mentions that he is flying out of the country not just for the preparation of his role, but also to spend some time away all by himself before he starts shooting. The fans and audience members are looking forward to an update about the film. Recently, the lead actor of Aadujeevitham was clicked in a very lean look.

The picture took the fans and followers of Prithviraj Sukumaran by complete surprise. The actor revealed that he is preparing for his role and has been working out to suit the part of Najeeb. The Blessy directorial is said to be a very powerful script.

