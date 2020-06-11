  1. Home
Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer's another crew member tests COVID 19 positive

After a 58-year-old man, who was stranded in Jordan along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham, tested positive for COVID-19, reportedly one more team member has tested positive of the deadly virus.
Prithviraj Sukumaran and his Aadujeevitham team returned to Kerala from Jordan on May 22 after being stranded for 2 months due to COVID-19 outbreak. Soon after they returned, the cast and crew of the film was asked to quarantine themselves immediately as per the rules by the government. Days after, Prithviraj Sukumaran did COVID-19 test and the results were negative. Unfortunately, a 58-year-old man, who was stranded in Jordan along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham, tested positive for COVID-19. Now according to reports, one more team member is tested positive of the deadly virus. 

Reportedly, the crew member from Kattakampal district in Thrissur is admitted to Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital and is currently being treated for the same. After the team returned to Kerala from Jordan, they observed social distancing at a paid quarantine facility. Aadujeevitham director Blessy, and a team of more than 50 crew members were stranded in Jordan where they were shooting for their upcoming film. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently reunited with his family. The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him with his wife and daughter. 

Reunited

Talking about Aadujeevitham, the upcoming film is based on writer Benyamin's award-winning novel of the same name. The film will have music by AR Rahman. Vijay Yesudas and Chinmayi have sung for the film. The upcoming film also stars Amala Paul, Aparna Balamurali and Vineeth Sreenivasan in important roles. The film is scripted by director Blessy himself. 

Credits :India Today

