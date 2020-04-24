Aadujeevitham: Team of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer resume shoot in Jordon amid Coronavirus lockdown?

The cast and crew of the Blessy directorial had planned a schedule in Jordon which was reported to be a very crucial one and hence was for a long time. But, due to the COVID-19 scare, the team had to halt its work, and could not return to India.

The latest news update about the southern drama Aadujeevitham that the cast and crew have resumed shoot in Jordon's Wadi Rum area. It was previously reported that the team of Aadujeevitham was stuck in Jordon, as the countries across the globe have issued international travel ban owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The cast and crew of the Blessy directorial which consists of 58 team members, had planned a schedule in Jordon which was reported to be a very crucial one and hence was for a long time. But, due to the COVID-19 scare, the team had to halt its work, and could not return to India.

The lead actor of the film, Aadujeevitham also shared a post on his Facebook giving his fans and followers an update about the status of the team in Jordon. According to news reports, the director of the film, Aadujeevitham wrote a letter to the Kerala government and the Film Chamber about rescuing the film's crew and also mentioned the shortage of food. News reports about the Blessy directorial state that the film was supposed to shoot for its April schedule in Jordon's Wadi Rum with few international artists who could not reach the location after the international travel ban.

Now, the news reports on Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer state that the team has got permission to shoot the film. The report further suggests that the team is making use of minimum crew members and are only shooting the lead actor's part. This film also features, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Ratsasan actress Amala Paul.

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia pampers herself during lockdown as she applies a face pack before going off to sleep; PHOTO)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×