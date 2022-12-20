Aadujeevitham to premiere at Cannes 2023? Here’s what Prithviraj Sukumaran has to say
Prithviraj Sukumaran recently opened up on the release of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The multi-faceted talent also spilled beans on the film's Cannes premiere.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently on a signing spree with a handful of highly promising projects in Malayalam and Telugu industries and Bollywood. The multi-faceted talent is now busy with the promotions of his much-awaited action thriller Kaapa, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. During one of the recent interactions with the media, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up on his upcoming projects. He finally spilled beans on his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is currently in its post-production stage.
Aadujeevitham to premiere at Cannes 2023
Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran officially confirmed that the makers are planning to have the world premiere of the Blessy directorial at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. However, things will get finalised only after the post-production works, especially the musical score by AR Rahman gets completed. So, Prithviraj added that there might be changes in the Cannes premiere plans if the post-productions works of Aadujeevitham get delayed. However, the versatile actor is hopeful that the film will hit the theatres in 2023.
About Aadujeevitham
The survival drama, which is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same, name, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Indian cinema. The shooting of Aadujeevitham, which was kickstarted in March 2018, was wrapped up in July, this year. Amala Paul appears as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score. KU Mohanan is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming projects
The talented actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of Vilayath Buddha, the upcoming project helmed by his former associate Jayan Nambiar. Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to kickstart the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his upcoming Bollywood project which features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles, in January. Later, he will resume the shooting of the upcoming Telugu project Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel.
Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran will kickstart the shooting of L2: Empuraan, his third outing as a filmmaker. The movie, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer, will have Mohanlal reprising the central character Stephen Nedumpilly. After wrapping up the project, Prithviraj start shooting for his upcoming historical drama Kaaliyan.
