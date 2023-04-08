Aadujeevitham Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his unrecognisable avatar, promises a visual treat

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham is one of the most anticipated ones. On Friday night, the trailer was released and left everyone awestruck. The trailer showed the journey of migrant Kerala worker, Najeeb, played by Prithviraj, who gets stuck in Saudia Arabia. Based on a true story, the film explores the theme of modern slavery.

The three-minute trailer video introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as Keralite migrant worker, who left his family and went to earn in Saudi Arabia but ends up herding goats in the desert for survival. The actor left audiences speechless with his unrecognisable avatar and performance. According to reports, the actor lost 24kgs to fit in the role of Najeeb in the film. The visuals, cinematography, and music look top-notch. The trailer promises to be the next big from the Malayalam film industry.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram and also claimed that the work on the movie is not finished yet. Addressing the leaked scenes, the actor wrote in the caption, “AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see.”

Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham Trailer here:

Celebs like Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others are also stunned by the Aadujeevitham trailer. Dulquer Salmaan, who is a close friend of Prithviraj, commented, “So looking forward to this! A real labour of love.” While Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Lekshmi commented “How beautiful is this'', Angamaly Diaries star Antony Varghese wrote, “I hope this film brings an Oscar award to Malayalam cinema.”

About Aadujeevitham

The survival drama Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same, name, is directed by Blessy and undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Indian cinema. The shoot, which was kickstarted in March 2018, is still underway with production work. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score. KU Mohanan is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing. The release date is yet to be announced.