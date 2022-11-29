Aaduthoma to return after 28 years: Mohanlal, Bhadran's classic Spadikam to re-release on THIS date
Mohanlal starrer Aaduthoma will be returning to the silver screens after a gap of 28 years. The makers have also announced the re-release date for Spadikam.
From Rajinikanth's Baba, Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa to Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, it is becoming an increasing trend to re-release prominent films of South stars. Now, adding to the list, superstar Mohanlal's 1995 action drama Spadikam will also be gracing the silver screens yet again in a fresh avatar. Sharing the exciting news, the Drishyam actor dropped a poster of the film on Instagram.
His post was captioned as, "sheepskin which you have always kept close to your heart is re-released with all the technological excellence of the new era as you wished.Crystal 4k Atmos to hit theaters all over the world on February 9, 2023. Remember this. 28 years ago, on a Thursday like this, you welcomed Adu Thoma with your heart then also...So how is it... Are you sure?"
Check out the post below:
Spadikam shares the tale of a small-town criminal who constantly clashes with his strict school headmaster father. Conceptualized and directed by Bhadran, the action entertainer further stars Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in crucial roles, along with others.
Released on 30th March 1995, the movie received critical acclaim and turned out to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Now, coming to the technical crew of Spadikam, S. P. Venkatesh provided the tunes for the film, and the camera work was handled by J. Williams in collaboration with S. Kumar. The editing for the movie was performed by M. S. Mani.
Mohanlal's lineup
Mahanlal has an exciting lineup ahead with his directorial debut Barroz, Lucifer sequel L2 Empuraan, Shaji Kailas's Alone, the third installment of the Drishyam franchise, and Vysakh's Monster.
Furthermore, Mohanlal has also collaborated with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for Ram.
Also Read: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy drop major updates; See POSTS