Aaduthoma to return after 28 years: Mohanlal, Bhadran's classic Spadikam to re-release on THIS date

From Rajinikanth's Baba, Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa to Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, it is becoming an increasing trend to re-release prominent films of South stars. Now, adding to the list, superstar Mohanlal's 1995 action drama Spadikam will also be gracing the silver screens yet again in a fresh avatar. Sharing the exciting news, the Drishyam actor dropped a poster of the film on Instagram. His post was captioned as, "sheepskin which you have always kept close to your heart is re-released with all the technological excellence of the new era as you wished.Crystal 4k Atmos to hit theaters all over the world on February 9, 2023. Remember this. 28 years ago, on a Thursday like this, you welcomed Adu Thoma with your heart then also...So how is it... Are you sure?"

