Aafat Song Promo: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday sway into hearts with their cute chemistry

Updated on Aug 04, 2022
The third lyrical song titled Aafat from Liger is here. The actor took to his Twitter and unveiled the promo video of Aafat as the full song will be released on August 5th. The promo gives a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's cute chemistry.

Sharing the promo video of Aafat on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "There's always a beautiful drama Queen who will come between a mother and son! #Aafat  Song Tomorrow at 4 PM!"

Check out the song promo below:

