Aakanksha Singh and Nani come together for a new project titled Meet Cute

Aakanksha Singh called her part in Meet Cute as something unique and something she had never done before.

Aakanksha Singh and Nani were cast together in the 2018 feature Devdaas. Now, she’s back for once more a collaboration with the actor (as a producer) for Meet Cute that’s directed by Nani’s sister Deepthi Ganta. Meet Cute is said to be anthology and will head straight to OTT. Speaking about the project, Aakanksha was quoted as saying that she was excited about collaborating with Nani again. She spoke of her Devdaas days with great fondness. The actress called her part in Meet Cute as something unique and something she had never done before. Calling it a women-centric script, Aakanksha said she’s glad that she’s the hero of the story. She fervently hopes that the audience enjoys it as much as she had enjoyed working on it.

Vasanth Kumar handles the cinematography, Vijay Bulganin the music, Avinash Kolla the art and Garry BH the editing for this multi-starrer. Throwing light on why she picked the project, she said that it was because it had a writer-director and the stories are women centric. Aakanksha thinks gone are the days when women didn’t have important roles in projects. Though heroines don’t get offered roles on a platter yet, she definitely feels things are improving for the better.

Labelling OTT the future, the actress says that digital content has helped with making things better for actresses. She opines that writers are now penning content for women and giving them powerful roles. Audiences are going to love a film if the content is good and not going to see whether it is hero or heroine oriented, she asserts.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×