Aakasamlo Oka Tara First Look: Shruti Haasan joins Dulquer Salmaan in a ‘trailblazing’ avatar for the adventure drama

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is an upcoming Telugu-language adventure drama film starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The makers have now unveiled Shruti Haasan’s first look from the movie as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

Taking to their social media handles, the makers of Aakasamlo Oka Tara wrote, “A trailblazer in every sense…. Team Aakasamlo Oka Tara wishes Shruti Haasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space.”

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is said to have completed nearly 80 percent of its shoot. The movie is touted to be an adventure drama and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan, featuring him as a young man on a train journey, signalling a path toward newfound hope and a destination.

The team had also released the first-look glimpse of debutant Satvika Veeravalli, who plays the female lead in the film. The glimpse showcased a remote village with limited infrastructure, capturing the spirit of aspiration through her character’s dream of reaching the stars.

Now, Shruti Haasan has also been confirmed to play a pivotal role in the movie. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the songs and background score, marking his reunion with Dulquer Salmaan after their blockbuster collaboration, Lucky Baskhar. The film was initially announced as a Summer 2026 release, but an official release update is still awaited.

Shruti Haasan’s work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in a key role in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Rajinikanth starrer featured her as Preethi, a character who plays an integral role in the actioner’s narrative.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Haasan, the film also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, and several others in pivotal roles. Additionally, Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in the film.

Looking ahead, the actress will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s long-delayed film Train, directed by Mysskin.

Dulquer Salmaan’s next movie

After the period drama Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan is currently filming his Malayalam movie, I’m Game. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the high-stakes action thriller is slated for an Onam release this year.

