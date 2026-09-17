Aakasamlo Oka Tara Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama to hit big screens on November 20, 2026

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The makers have now confirmed that the film will be released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers announced the release date, writing, “The journey to the stars begins. Aakasamlo Oka Tara / AOT Movie – 20th November 2026 in theatres. Come along… there’s a beautiful world waiting for you.”

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Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows the journey of a spirited young woman from a remote rural village who dreams of breaking free from the limitations of her circumstances and becoming an astronaut. Despite facing societal pressure, discouragement, and deeply rooted social boundaries, she remains determined to chase her sky-high ambition and reach for the stars.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Krishna, who becomes a source of strength and unwavering support. As she strives to turn her seemingly impossible dream into reality, their relationship blossoms into a heartfelt journey of love, hope, destiny, and self-discovery.

With DQ in the lead, the film features debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead, while Shruti Haasan plays a key role. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film will feature songs and background score composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in a lead role in the fantasy action film I’m Game. Directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidayath, the film follows Dan John, a wealthy man with a betting attitude who loses his hand in a road accident following a reckless betting spree.

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After receiving a transplant, he discovers that his new hand seems to act on its own, driven by the subconscious will or spirit of its previous owner. As the hand seeks revenge for its owner’s mysterious death, Dan is pulled into a dangerous world of vengeance and supernatural mystery.

Apart from DQ, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will star alongside Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film Sri Sri.

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