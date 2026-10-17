Aakasamlo Oka Tara Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan’s Krishna becomes ray of hope for Ammulu’s dreams beyond the stars

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is an upcoming romantic feel-good drama slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have unveiled a teaser that offers a glimpse into its world and introduces the central characters.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Teaser Review

The makers have released the teaser of Aakasamlo Oka Tara , introducing audiences to the film’s characters and emotional core. Spanning 1 minute and 51 seconds, the teaser introduces Ammulu, an ambitious and studious young woman from a remote village who dreams of achieving something extraordinary. Her life takes a hopeful turn when Krishna enters it, becoming a source of strength and encouragement.

Watch the teaser:

Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows the journey of Ammulu, a spirited young woman from a remote rural village who dreams of breaking free from the limitations of her circumstances and becoming an astronaut. Despite facing societal pressure, discouragement, and deeply rooted social barriers, she remains determined to pursue her sky-high ambition and reach for the stars.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Krishna, who becomes a pillar of support and helps her believe in her dreams. The teaser highlights Ammulu’s aspirations to rise above her underprivileged circumstances, even as her own family opposes her ambitions and pressures her to settle for a conventional life.

However, with Krishna standing firmly by her side, Ammulu may finally find the support she needs to turn her seemingly impossible dreams into reality. The teaser hints at an emotional journey centred on ambition, love, perseverance, and the courage to challenge societal expectations.

Headlined by DQ, the film features debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead, while Shruti Haasan plays a key role. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara features music and background score composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in a lead role in the fantasy action film I’m Game. Directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidayath, the film follows Dan John, a wealthy man with a betting attitude who loses his hand in a road accident following a reckless betting spree.

After receiving a transplant, he discovers that his new hand seems to act on its own, driven by the subconscious will or spirit of its previous owner. As the hand seeks revenge for its owner’s mysterious death, Dan is pulled into a dangerous world of vengeance and supernatural mystery.

Apart from DQ, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will star alongside Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film Sri Sri .

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