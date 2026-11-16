Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is an upcoming comedy-drama scheduled for release on November 20, 2026. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the makers have unveiled the film's trailer, offering a glimpse into a woman's aspirations of reaching beyond the stars and the person who stands by her side.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Trailer Review

Running for 2 minutes and 27 seconds, the trailer follows Kalpana, a young woman who dreams of pursuing a career in aerospace and becoming an astronaut. As she navigates the challenges standing between her and her ambition, Krishna becomes her strongest support system, helping her pursue the future she envisions.

Watch the trailer here:

As the trailer for Aakasamlo Oka Tara progresses, Krishna crosses paths with Rohini, an aerospace professional with ambitions of her own. Their meeting opens up new possibilities for him to support Kalpana and help her pursue her dreams. However, Krishna's intentions face opposition from his own family and the people around him, setting the stage for the central conflict in Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Featuring melodious compositions by GV Prakash Kumar, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, Praveen, and others also appear in key roles.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in a lead role in the fantasy action film I'm Game. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film follows Dan John, a wealthy man whose reckless betting habits lead to a road accident in which he loses his hand.

Following a transplant, Dan discovers that his new hand appears to act independently, seemingly driven by the subconscious will of its previous owner. As the hand seeks revenge for its owner's mysterious demise, Dan finds himself caught in a dangerous web of vengeance and supernatural mystery.

Apart from Dulquer, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will share the screen with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film Sri Sri . The romantic entertainer is also expected to feature Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Dheekshith Shetty, and others in key roles.

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