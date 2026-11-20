Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on November 20, 2026. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the drama has received positive reactions from audiences. Here's what viewers have to say about the film.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user praised the film, calling it a well-made movie. The netizen also appreciated the way the story portrays a husband acknowledging his wife's aspirations and supporting her dreams, adding that the film was a must-watch for youngsters.

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Another viewer described Aakasamlo Oka Tara as a blockbuster and a beautiful feel-good film, praising the lead performances, the director's writing, and the songs and background score.

Moreover, a netizen shared that they watched the film without any particular expectations but ended up enjoying it immensely. The user also expressed hope that more such inspiring stories would be made in the future.

Additionally, another viewer praised the performances of the lead cast while highlighting GV Prakash Kumar 's background score as a major strength. The user also noted that the emotional climax connected well, calling it a beautiful film.

Here are the reactions:

More about Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows Kalpana, a young village girl whose dream of becoming an astronaut is interrupted by an early marriage. On their wedding night, her husband discovers her ambition and vows to support her education and journey into aerospace despite severe financial hardships and societal opposition.

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With the backing of a private space startup led by Rohini, Kalpana strives to turn her village dream into reality. Whether she manages to fulfil her ambitions with her husband's support forms the central narrative of the story.

The film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu and Praveen, among others.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

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