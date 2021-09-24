Aakashavaani Movie Review: Excellent premise marred by an ordinary second half

Title: Aakashavaani

Cast: Samuthirakani, Vinay Varma and others

Director: Ashwin Gangaraju

Rating: 2.5/5

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

Right at the beginning, 'Aakashavaani' says that God is an answer man is yet to figure out. The film's concept of the divine seems to be that it's the man who makes God, and not the other way round. It chooses a hamlet populated by naive, God-fearing, dehumanized people as its backdrop to tell an oppressor-versus-oppressed story. In doing so, the folk action drama (where the fights by Jashuva are elementary) follows a somewhat template-driven narrative (barring the creative allegory of how Hiranyakashyapa subjugated Prahalad, who was saved by Lord Narasimha). It's a period film where people still have the memory of the British Raj.

Somewhere, in an Agency area where people talk in Telugu and survive on agriculture, Dora (Vinay Varma as a mean machine) is lording over a tribe with an iron fist. He is the unquestioned, unchallenged feudal lord keeping a whole community in his grip. So much so, they believe that Dora is analogous with Devudu (God). If Dora says something, it's God himself saying it. If God doesn't say something, it means that Dora has nothing to say.

But the party ends for Dora when a child (Master Prashant) stumbles upon a nondescript radio. He is in awe of its look and its 'miraculous' ability to 'speak'. Slowly, the whole tribe is in awe of its look and its 'divine' ability to 'speak' the words they need to hear. The device is their first tryst with modernity. What consequences does this one-off encounter with modern man's civilization have? Is it going to have a bearing on their lives? What of Dora? Answers to these questions are found in due course.

While the first half (which is about 50 minutes long) is gripping enough (the production design is adequate, while Kaala Bhairava's background score is apt), 'Aakashavaani' loses steam in the second half, where the writing department doesn't show inventiveness in making the sacralization of farce look convincing. By and by, the film becomes a tedious drama about a series of miserable events where the equations between the tribe and Dora are too static for too long.

A fatal flaw is that the film fails to draw the audience into the world of those who are untouched by democracy and supposedly unhinged by ignorance. The sense of wonderment that the child who first imported the 'Talking God' into his community gives way to a banality that is not redeemed by the entry of Samuthirakani's Chandram Master.

A lot of scenes in the first 25 minutes or so of the second half should have been in the first half. Samuthirakani, who plays a well-meaning government teacher, may not be a caricature but he is a stock character whose idealism looks dreary and whose dynamism is hesitant. Probably, the character would have been played by a crowd-pulling Telugu actor had the makers been lucky. The way his character is established through a scene in the first half feels inadequate. So, when he says that everybody in the hamlet is a God, it comes across as a flash of muddled thinking.

Even Vinay Varma's character ceases to offer anything out of the ordinary in terms of tact. That's a flaw. The film again comes into its own in the final portions, where a raft of coincidences (?) alter the destiny of the community. Get-up Srinu and Teja Kakumanu as Sambadu are good. Sai Madhav Burra's dialogues don't make an impact.