Aalan Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Vetri and Siva R's drama flick in theaters

Aalan starring Vetri hit the big screens today, October 18. Helmed by Siva R, the movie has received mixed responses following its release by viewers and critics alike. The film is about a writer who struggles through different stages of his uncertain life. Nonetheless, if you are planning to watch it in theaters, then do read these Aalan Twitter reviews shared by netizens on their social media handles.

A social media user lauded the film's music and wrote, "#Aalan: Debutant director Siva R tells a story about how a man can still find a way up despite sorrow being thrown at him again and again. @act_vetri plays a writer; the film has an interesting Varanasi backdrop. The big plus is the music by @MManojkrishna, great work from him."

Another user posted, "A film that talks about spirituality, nature’s unique way of subjecting someone to pain and solving it in due time with redemption. Actor Vetri plays an aspiring writer who undergoes various struggles in different stages of life."

A netizen praised Vetri for his incredible screen presence and wrote, "A love story told against a new backdrop blending spiritualism, nostalgia, & importance of writing." It is also a travel film which takes you through different places and that’s one of the major highlights. @act_vetri has tried his best to get into his character, which is not easy and he has succeeded. "

A social media user commended the unique storyline of this film and wrote, "A Philosophical Romantic Movie... Travels all over India… From North to South.. Intersection of a man's spiritual journey and his romantic life.. Spiritual and Romance.. If you are looking for something out of the box, you will certainly like it."

Read more reviews shared by netizens below:

Aalan has a promising star cast, including Anu Sithara, German actor Madhura, Karunakaran, Aruvi Madhankumar, and others. Moreover, the movie has been shot across locations like Chennai, Kodaikanal, Kasi, Puducherry and Rishikesh.

