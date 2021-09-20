Aamir Khan REVEALS why he attended the pre release event of his co star Naga Chaitanya's film Love Story

Naga Chaitanya's most anticipated upcoming film Love Story pre-launch event happened yesterday in Hyderabad. The event was graced by his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan. As Aamir is a very low-key person, who doesn't attend any events or awards so his special presence for the Telugu film launch was a total surprise. However, the actor revealed the biggest reason why he attended the event of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story.

said, "I wanted to convey something to his parents and then I decided to come directly and say it to his family. Chay is not just a good actor but a person with a gem of heart. Four days back, I watched the trailer of Love Story. As soon as I watched it, I fell in love with it. I came to know that the team is planning an event today. I immediately asked Chaitanya if I could be a part of the event." Mr Perfectionist revealed that it was his interest that pushed him to land in Hyderabad. The actor also said that he will try and get special permission for the screening of Love Story in Mumbai.

Naga Chaitanya will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in the upcoming Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will also mark the debut of Telugu actor in Bollywood. The shooting of the film is wrapped up and soon a release date will be announced.

Meanwhile, Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi is the female lead. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 24.