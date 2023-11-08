Aamir Khan, Suriya, Shivarajkumar, and Kamal Haasan strike a pose for blockbuster photo

Kamal Haasan turned 69 yesterday (Nov 7). His birthday celebrations took the internet by storm as pictures from the star-studded gathering went viral. Iconic actors, including Vikram actor, Suriya, Aamir Khan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vishnu Vishal, created a memorable visual spectacle that showcased not only their star power but also their distinctive fashion choices.

The Kalki actor looked incredibly stylish in a crisp white suit, as the Jai Bhim actor opted for a casual yet trendy look, sporting a white sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans and cool sunglasses. The PK actor charmed everyone with his unique style, donning a maroon kurta and pajama ensemble. The Jailer actor appeared elegant in a white jacket and blue self-printed denim jeans, while Aranya fame rocked a black and dapper look, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

The presence of these renowned actors in the same frame was a delightful sight for fans and the internet alike.

Check out the iconic photo of Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Aamir Khan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vishnu Vishal below

More about Kamal Haasan's birthday bash

The event was held at the Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai on November 6, renowned personalities, actors, and actresses in attendance, including Aamir Khan, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, Suriya, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini, Mani Ratnam, Parthiban, Vignesh Shivan, Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, Dulquer Salmaan, Sivakarthikeyan, G. V. Prakash Kumar, Nassar, Jayam Ravi with his wife Aarthi and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

Kamal Haasan, a veteran actor, looked dapper and was seen stealing the show with his hearty smile. He was seen warmly welcoming the attendees. Haasan was also photographed with many of the guests.

Upcoming projects of Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's professional front is abuzz with excitement, with the eagerly awaited sequel to Indian 2 directed by Shankar, scheduled for release in 2024.

Additionally, the introduction promo for his project with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life where he is expected to portray a warrior character, has generated a lot of buzz among fans.

He is also working on a project with director H Vinoth, titled KH233. Other upcoming projects include Vikram 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj and a music video featuring Shruti Haasan, showcasing the actor's diverse and exciting lineup.

