Aamir Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday in a sweet message; calls himself a loving fan

The 3 Idiots actor wrote a sweet message for Rajinikanth. Aamir Khan also called himself a loving fan of the Petta actor Rajinikanth.

Bollywood's megastar who will be seen next in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, wished south superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday. The 3 Idiots actor wrote a sweet message for the Kabali actor. The Taare Zameen Par star Aamir Khan called himself a loving fan of the Petta actor Rajinikanth. The south megastar Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday today and the actor has been getting birthday wishes from co-stars, fans across the globe. The Enthiran star Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his film titled Darbar.

The film is helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss. The film Darbar will feature the Baasha actor Rajinikanth as a police officer named Aaditya Arunasalam. The south star will be playing a cop's role after a long gap. This has got the fans and film audience very excited. The Sivaji actor will be seen doing some hardcore action scenes in this action drama titled Darbar. The film will also feature Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The Love Action Drama actress Nayanthara will be essaying a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer. The film Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions.

The makers of Darbar recently released the film's first motion poster. The lead actor is seen taking on the villains while doing some hard hitting action. The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The film will be releasing on the eve of Pongal 2020. Darbar will have music direction by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

