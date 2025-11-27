Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and where to watch Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj’s rom-com online

Aan Paavam Pollathathu, starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 31, 2025. Now, the movie is all set to begin streaming on an OTT platform. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is scheduled to arrive on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from November 28, 2025. The official update was shared by the OTT partner on their social media handle.

See the official announcement here:

Official trailer and plot of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows the story of Siva, an IT professional who recently married Shakthi. The duo struck a rapport from their very first interaction, with both sharing a seemingly progressive approach to life.

After 400 days of marriage, Siva arrives at a lawyer's office to file for divorce. As he reflects on his time with Shakthi, various instances are showcased that explain why the couple is at odds, including how Shakthi ousted him from their home with the help of another lawyer.

Coincidentally, Siva's lawyer, Narayanan, and Shakthi's lawyer, Lakshmi, were also previously married, making the legal conflict even more intense.

Filled with dramatic and humorous moments, Aan Paavam Pollathathu explores whether Siva and Shakthi will reunite by compromising on their differences or part ways for good.

Cast and crew of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles, reuniting on screen after the 2023 film Joe.

Apart from them, the cast includes RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, A. Venkatesh, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Uma Ramachandran, Reshmi Karthikeyan, Anupama Kumar, Elango Kumanan, Aniruth, Deepa Shankar, Anjali Ameer, and many others in pivotal roles.

Co-written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel along with Sivakumar Murugeshan, the film was produced by Vedikkaranpatti S and Sakthivel under the banner of Drumsticks Productions.

The movie's music and background score were composed by Sidhhu Kumar, with cinematography by Madhesh Manickam. Varun KG served as the editor.

Following its theatrical release, the movie received generally positive reviews from critics.

Rio Raj’s previous movie

Rio Raj last appeared in a lead role in the rom-com Sweetheart!, co-starring Gopika Ramesh. He also made a cameo appearance in Vikram Prabhu's Love Marriage.

