Aaraattu: AR Rahman to make a cameo appearance in the Mohanlal starrer

Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with AR Rahman and director B Unnikrishnan from the sets of Aaraattu.

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal recently shared a photo with music maestro AR Rahmaan and director B Unnikrishnan from the sets of his upcoming film Aaraattu. Sharing the photo, Mohanlal wrote that it was a remarkable shoot while spilling the beans about AR Rahman’s starring in the film. Now, reports suggest that the Oscar-winning music composer will be seen playing a cameo role in the upcoming film. Sharing the photo, Mohanlal wrote, “A rare and remarkable shoot with the Music Maestro @arrahman for #Aaraattu”.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu is one of the highly anticipated films of Mollywood. Shraddha Srinath will be seen playing as an IAS officer. Actors Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Siddique, Ashwin Kumar, Rachana Narayanankutty, Johnny Antony, Vijayaraghavan, Nandu, Swastika, and Neha Saxena will play key supporting roles. Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently shared a photo with Prithviraj while hinting that their film Empuraan’s process will be started soon and it made the fans go gaga.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 13: Rana Daggubati announces Yasaswi as the WINNER of the singing reality show

The shooting of his next film with Jeethu Joseph titled Ram with Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady was halted after the pandemic broke. No further details regarding the film was updated by the makers. Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 2 which had a direct release on the video streaming application Amazon Prime. The film has Meena as the leading lady and it was directed by Jeethu Joseph, who directed the original version too. Ever since its release, Drishyam 2 has been receiving a positive response from the fans and critics alike.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×