Aaraattu First Look: Mohanlal's stylish avatar promises a massive treat with this Unnikrishnan directorial

The first look poster of the upcoming film Aaraattu sees Mohanlal getting off the car in his stylish avatar.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has begun shooting for his upcoming film titled, Aaraattu and interestingly, the promotions have already kickstarted. The makers recently took to social media as the shooting went on floors and now in a few days, the first look poster of Aaraattu featuring megastar Mohanlal is out. The first look poster of the upcoming film sees Mohanlal getting off the car in his stylish avatar. The first look of Laletta promises a massive treat to the audience with this Unnikrishnan directorial. Well, Mohanlal's upcoming film has already taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

Earlier, as the Malayalam star joined the team for the first schedule of the shoot, he wrote, "Joined at the sets of my new movie "Aaraattu". The film is directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udayakrishna. After Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has moved on to his next film and there is a huge buzz among the moviegoers. The upcoming crime drama Drishyam 2 is helmed by ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The film stars Meena in the lead role. Meanwhile, check out first look poster of Aaraattu.

Take a look:

Mohanlal has quite a few films in the kitty and is occupied with back to back shooting schedules. He will also feature as the lead in the Priyadarshan directorial called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film will feature the lead actor in the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

